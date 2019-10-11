‘Quiet man’ facing life in jail for murdering wife after speck of blood found on sock

A “quiet man” who bludgeoned his wife to death with a crowbar in a “frenzied” attack is facing a life sentence for murder after being “undone” by a speck of blood on his sock.

Bespectacled computer expert David Pomphret, 51, battered Ann Marie, 49, with the weapon, striking her more than 30 times over the head at the stables where they kept horses near their home in Winwick, Cheshire, England, last November 2.

He dialled 999, saying he had found his wife lying in a pool of blood, “very dead”, adding: “There is brain and blood everywhere, and it looks like she has had her head beaten in.”

He initially protested his innocence and was released on bail.

Pomphret denied that he planned the murder and then tried to cover his tracks.

He told the jury at Liverpool Crown Court: “One of Marie’s favourite TV programmes was CSI and one of the things they always said is you can’t get rid of blood.”

But he was re-arrested after police found his wife’s “airborne blood” on his socks, a “huge mistake” which put him at the scene of the crime.

He then had to change his story, the jury was told, and admitted manslaughter, tearfully telling the court he “killed the woman I loved”.

Instead, he blamed his wife’s behaviour, denying murder and claiming a “special defence” of a temporary loss of control.

But he was convicted of murder by the jury on Friday following a 10-day trial.