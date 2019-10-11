News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Quiet man’ facing life in jail for murdering wife after speck of blood found on sock

‘Quiet man’ facing life in jail for murdering wife at stables
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 03:04 PM

A “quiet man” who bludgeoned his wife to death with a crowbar in a “frenzied” attack is facing a life sentence for murder after being “undone” by a speck of blood on his sock.

Bespectacled computer expert David Pomphret, 51, battered Ann Marie, 49, with the weapon, striking her more than 30 times over the head at the stables where they kept horses near their home in Winwick, Cheshire, England, last November 2.

He dialled 999, saying he had found his wife lying in a pool of blood, “very dead”, adding: “There is brain and blood everywhere, and it looks like she has had her head beaten in.”

He initially protested his innocence and was released on bail.

Pomphret denied that he planned the murder and then tried to cover his tracks.

He told the jury at Liverpool Crown Court: “One of Marie’s favourite TV programmes was CSI and one of the things they always said is you can’t get rid of blood.”

But he was re-arrested after police found his wife’s “airborne blood” on his socks, a “huge mistake” which put him at the scene of the crime.

He then had to change his story, the jury was told, and admitted manslaughter, tearfully telling the court he “killed the woman I loved”.

Instead, he blamed his wife’s behaviour, denying murder and claiming a “special defence” of a temporary loss of control.

But he was convicted of murder by the jury on Friday following a 10-day trial.

More on this topic

Lord Of The Rings technician must serve at least 26 years for killing parents over dog rowLord Of The Rings technician must serve at least 26 years for killing parents over dog row

Roscommon family at the centre of controversial eviction given a month to vacate homeRoscommon family at the centre of controversial eviction given a month to vacate home

Cork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extraditionCork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extradition

Woman at centre of Kerry rape trial describes claims by accused she ‘was mad for it’ on night of attack as liesWoman at centre of Kerry rape trial describes claims by accused she ‘was mad for it’ on night of attack as lies

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Deadline set for relocation of Franco’s remainsDeadline set for relocation of Franco’s remains

Astronomers reveal violent flaring at centre of black holeAstronomers reveal violent flaring at centre of black hole

Scientists find new way to get drugs past ‘blood-brain barrier’Scientists find new way to get drugs past ‘blood-brain barrier’

Tommy Robinson faces a blanket ban on attending England matchesTommy Robinson faces a blanket ban on attending England matches


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »