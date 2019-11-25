News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Quick-thinking’ kidnap victim tracked location on phone to guide police

‘Quick-thinking’ kidnap victim tracked location on phone to guide police
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:05 PM

A man who was kidnapped at gunpoint managed to use his phone to track his location and guide police to rescue him.

The victim was walking home from work when he was bundled into the back of a van in  Keston Road, Thornton Heath, south London just before 2.30am on Monday.

He managed to phone his wife as he was being taken away, and she alerted the police. A member of the public also saw what was happening and called 999.

Officers eventually managed to speak to him in the back of the van and he tracked his location using the device.

He told them that three strangers had stopped him in the street and forced him to get into the back of the van at gunpoint.

A police patrol car tried to stop the van but it sped off, sparking a chase that ended when it turned into a dead end.

Two of the alleged kidnappers tried to run away but were Tasered and arrested. Police are hunting the third suspect.

Detective Inspector Mel Lillywhite, said: “This incident is an example of a true team effort. It is with thanks to the member of the public who heard the commotion, the swift actions of the call handler and operators and of course the officers who pursued the vehicle and detained the suspects.

“The victim also used quick-thinking to track his location on his phone.

“It’s so important that if you see a crime in action, or something that doesn’t sound or look right, call the police immediately. We would not have been able to respond so quickly if it wasn’t for the member of the public doing the right thing.

“We are working to trace the third suspect and I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible.”

READ MORE

BBC admits ‘mistake’ made in Johnson Question Time clip edit

More on this topic

Gardaí investigated more than 100 child abduction cases since 2015Gardaí investigated more than 100 child abduction cases since 2015

Man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old girl Man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old girl

Model kidnap story puts ’dark web’ into the spotlight. Here’s a bluffers guide Model kidnap story puts ’dark web’ into the spotlight. Here’s a bluffers guide

Model returns to Britain after alleged ’dark web’ kidnap ordeal Model returns to Britain after alleged ’dark web’ kidnap ordeal

TOPIC: Kidnapping

More in this Section

UK Foreign Secretary praises Filipino authorities for rescue of abducted British nationalsUK Foreign Secretary praises Filipino authorities for rescue of abducted British nationals

Landslide win for opposition in Hong Kong local elections ‘a revolution’Landslide win for opposition in Hong Kong local elections ‘a revolution’

Second UK cinema chain drops gang movie after mass brawl at screeningSecond UK cinema chain drops gang movie after mass brawl at screening

Pope Francis learns of effects of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant disasterPope Francis learns of effects of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant disaster


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »