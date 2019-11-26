News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Queen of England to welcome Donald Trump back to Buckingham Palace but no invite for Andrew

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 06:45 PM

President Donald Trump is to return to Buckingham Palace when the UK's Queen hosts a reception for Nato leaders.

The Queen will welcome the world leaders and their partners for the reception next Tuesday which is part of events marking 70 years of the alliance.

But the Duke of York, who is facing a backlash following his BBC Newsnight interview about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has not been named by Buckingham Palace as attending.

Prince Andrew speaking to the BBC’s Emily Maitlis
Prince Andrew speaking to the BBC's Emily Maitlis

Many members of the UK monarchy will be present, with the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall formally greeting the politicians and their partners.

Other British royals attending include the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra. The Duke of Cambridge will be away on an official visit to the Middle East.

