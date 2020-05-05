News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Queen Elizabeth discusses Covid-19 response during phone call with Australian PM

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 09:34 PM

The British Queen discussed efforts to combat Covid-19 during a phone call with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

She asked about the welfare of Australians during the call this morning and sent her best wishes, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said in a tweet: “The Queen had an audience with the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison via telephone this morning.

“Her Majesty asked about the welfare of Australians and how the country is combatting Covid-19.

“Her Majesty sent her best wishes to all Australians.”

Earlier this year it was reported that Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate would travel to Australia to visit coastal towns devastated by bushfires at the request of Mr Morrison but any plans are likely to remain on hold until the coronavirus threat has passed.

Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals sent messages of condolence to those affected by the fires after at least 20 people died and more than 1,400 homes were destroyed.

Mr Morrison and his wife Jennifer visited Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, for a private audience in June 2019.

