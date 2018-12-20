NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Putin’s rejection of second Brexit referendum an insult, says David Miliband

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 05:56 PM

David Miliband has criticised Vladimir Putin after the Russian president spoke out against a second Brexit referendum.

Speaking at an annual news conference in Moscow, Mr Putin said: “She must enact the will of the people, expressed during the referendum.”

“Someone disliked the result, so repeat it over and over? Is this democracy? What then would be the point of the referendum in the first place?” he continued.

David Miliband, a leading supporter of the People’s Vote, a campaign calling for a public vote on the final Brexit deal, said: “It is an insult to the United Kingdom that he should be lecturing us on our democratic process.

“Vladimir Putin’s contempt for, or fear of, a People’s Vote will not shock anybody.

“The overwhelming evidence of malign and multiple Russian interventions in western democratic processes, including the Brexit referendum, have been designed to destabilise democratic rule,” the former foreign secretary continued.

In the wide ranging news conference on Thursday, Mr Putin said he “understood” Prime Minister Theresa May’s position and recognised that Russia could be affected by the economic fallout following Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Mr Vladimir Putin also voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria and rejected Western criticism of his foreign policy.

- Press Association


