News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Putin’s new amendments revere God and ban same-sex marriage

Putin’s new amendments revere God and ban same-sex marriage
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 08:20 PM

Vladimir Putin has submitted a range of proposed amendments to Russia’s constitution that include a mention of God and describe marriage as a heterosexual union.

The president first proposed amending the constitution in January’s state-of-the-nation speech, saying it was necessary to broaden the powers of parliament and bolster democracy.

Opponents have described the proposals as part of his efforts to remain in charge after his six-year term ends in 2024.

The Kremlin-controlled parliament quickly endorsed his draft in the first of three required readings last month, and is set to give it final approval next week, setting the stage for a nationwide vote on April 22.

A union of a man and a woman

Following up on proposals from a Kremlin working group that worked in parallel with legislators, Mr Putin on Monday presented 24 pages of additional amendments for the second reading set for March 10.

Legislators say they include an article that points to a millennium-long Russian history and pledges homage to “ancestors who bequeathed to us their ideals and a belief in God”.

The amendment follows a proposal by the Russian Orthodox Church to add a reference to God to the constitution.

Another amendment describes marriage as a “union of a man and a woman”, a wording in sync with Mr Putin’s long-stated opposition to same-sex marriage.

The Kremlin (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Kremlin (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He also responded to a working group member’s suggestion to add wording that would prevent any future Russian ruler from giving away Crimea — annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — or any other territory.

He added an amendment that prohibits surrendering any part of Russian territory and outlaws making calls for that.

Another proposal underlines a special status of Russians as a “state-forming” ethnic group while pledging to protect the nation’s other ethnic groups.

After proposals to outlaw disparaging the Soviet role in the Second World War, Mr Putin added an article pledging to protect “historic truth” and forbid “belittling the people’s heroic protection of the Motherland”.

The amendment comes as Russia prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of victory in the war — the nation’s most important holiday.

The new set of amendments does not offer any clue to what position Mr Putin may take to continue calling the shots after his term ends.

The 67-year-old has been in power for more than 20 years, making him the nation’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Vladimir Putin

More in this Section

Dozens of countries tackling Covid-19 as coronavirus spreadsDozens of countries tackling Covid-19 as coronavirus spreads

Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaignDemocrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign


Lifestyle

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

RTÉ’s gripping series on an Irish killer in London is the latest true crime podcast to capture the public imagination, writes Ed PowerScene of the crime: RTÉ podcast looks at Irish killer in London

It can be difficult for kids to understand the condition and how it spreads. Jenny Stallard asks the experts for advice.Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »