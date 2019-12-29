News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Putin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia

Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 08:46 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with President Donald Trump to thank him for information that helped Russia foil terrorist attacks over the new year holidays, the Kremlin said.

Mr Putin thanked President Trump “for information transmitted through the special services that helped prevent the completion of terrorist acts in Russia”, the Kremlin said in a brief statement posted on its website.

The Russian leader thanked President Trump (Steve Parsons/PA)

Based on the US information, the Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts in St Petersburg during the upcoming holiday, state news agency Tass reported, citing the Federal Security Service.

The security service said it obtained the information from its “American partners”. It said it seized material from the suspects that confirms they were preparing terrorist acts, with no further details.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

