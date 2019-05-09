NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Putin says Russian military will be strengthened in Victory Day parade speech

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 12:11 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the annual Victory Day parade in Red Square that the country will continue to strengthen its armed forces.

The military parade marked the 74th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

It included about 13,000 troops and 130 pieces of military equipment, ranging from a T-34 tank – renowned for its effectiveness in the Second World War – to missile launch units.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with veterans (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Mr Putin said in his speech that “we have done and will do everything necessary to ensure the high combat capability of our armed forces”.

He added: “At the same time, Russia is open for cooperation with all who are ready to resist terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism.”

Dozens of other cities also held parades for Russia’s most significant secular holiday.

Russian troops take part in the parade (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In Ukraine, which also observes the holiday, outgoing president Petro Poroshenko hit out at Russia.

“For five years, the descendants of the glorious victors over Nazism have defended with arms the freedom of the Ukrainian people and their civilisation choice from Russian aggression,” Mr Poroshenko said in a statement.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatist rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the country’s east for the past five years.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Two Russians among 13 sentenced in Montenegro in coup plot trial

Latest: Russian plane ‘struck by lightning’ before fatal blaze

‘Russia-linked’ whale off Norway staying close to humans

Fishermen find whale which may have been ‘trained by Russian military’

KEYWORDS

Military paradePutinRussia

More in this Section

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, claims South

Alleged rapist Joseph McCann to be forced to appear in front of judge

UK government to fund removal of Grenfell-style cladding from private high-rises

Talks bid to avert Tube strike on FA Cup Final weekend


Lifestyle

As more and more tourists seek ‘authentic’ experiences, 5 of Europe’s most alternative attractions

6 reasons why Italy is the perfect holiday destination for families

Vintage View: Get an inside track on statement pieces at the IADA antiques fair

Taking the chore out of homework has so many benefits

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »