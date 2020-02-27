News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Putin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 05:26 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he rejected an offer to use body doubles for personal protection during a conflict in Chechnya.

Speaking in an interview with the news agency Tass, Mr Putin said the plan dated back to the early 2000s.

He said that it “came at the most difficult moment of fighting terrorism”.

In the early 2000s, Russia was fighting a war against separatists in Chechnya who also launched attacks elsewhere in the country. Mr Putin visited troops in Chechnya hours after predecessor Boris Yeltsin stepped down on December 31, 1999. He later said that a helicopter he was using came under fire during that trip.

Mr Putin says he has resisted having a personal mobile phone (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)
Mr Putin also made several other trips to Chechnya while fighting was still raging there. During one of those trips in March 2000, Mr Putin flew into Chechnya in the seat of a second pilot in a fighter jet.

Mr Putin did not elaborate on his motives behind rejecting the proposal to have body doubles.

The 67-year-old former KGB agent who has ruled Russia for more than 20 years also reaffirmed that he has continued to shun a personal mobile phone. He said that he feels “more comfortable” relying on protected communications means and may occasionally use an aide’s phone.

