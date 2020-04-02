News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Putin orders most Russians to stay off work until end of April

By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 03:26 PM

President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Mr Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he previously ordered for this week to remain in force throughout April.

He said there are exceptions for essential industries to keep operating, and grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

A food delivery courier wearing a face mask waits to cross a nearly empty road in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Mr Putin said that it would be up to the regional authorities to decide which sectors should keep working in their areas.

He said Russia’s virus prevention strategies have bought time and helped slow down the outbreak but also warned that cases have not yet peaked.

Mr Putin said that along with protecting the public’s health, it is also important to protect people’s incomes and prevent a spike in unemployment.

