Putin: North Korea ready to proceed towards denuclearisation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo prior to their talks in Vladivostok, Russia. Picture: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 11:47 AM

Latest: President Vladimir Putin has said after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Pyongyang is ready to proceed towards denuclearisation, but that it needs serious security guarantees to do so.

Mr Putin said after today's talks with the North Korean leader in Vladivostok that he is ready to share details from the summit with US President Donald Trump, saying that "there are no secrets".

He added that Mr Kim himself encouraged him to explain the nuances of Pyongyang's stance if he talks to Mr Trump about the talks.

Mr Putin noted that Russia and the US both want North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons, but he emphasised that North Korea wants strong security guarantees to proceed on that path.

He did not specify what the guarantees should be, but says they should likely be underwritten by multiple countries.

More to follow.

Putin lends Kim support for ending nuclear standoff

Update 6.45am: Russian president Vladimir Putin has opened his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying that the Kremlin would like to help support efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Mr Putin told Mr Kim that Russia supports his efforts to normalise North Korea’s relations with the United States.

He added that the talks should help better understand what Russia could do to support negotiations.

The pair shook hands before heading to talks at a university in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday.

Mr Kim congratulated Mr Putin on winning another six-year term in last year’s election (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

Mr Kim congratulated Mr Putin on winning another six-year term in last year’s election.

He noted that their talks will give a chance to exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Thursday’s summit reflects Russia’s effort to position itself as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Mr Kim’s first trip to Russia comes about two months after his second summit with US president Donald Trump, which failed because of disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.

- Press Association

