News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Putin marks Russia’s Victory Day in virus-reduced ceremony

Putin marks Russia’s Victory Day in virus-reduced ceremony
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 09:33 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, in a ceremony shorn of its usual military parade and pomp by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Putin laid flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier outside the Kremlin walls in Moscow and gave a short address honouring the valour and suffering of the Soviet army during the war.

Victory Day is Russia’s most important secular holiday and this year’s observance had been expected to be especially large because it is the 75th anniversary, but the Red Square military parade and a mass procession called the Immortal Regiment were postponed as part of measures to stifle the spread of the virus.

The only vestige of the conventional show of military might was a flyover of central Moscow by 75 warplanes and helicopters.

The Kremlin Wall on Victory Day (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The Kremlin Wall on Victory Day (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The ceremony was the first public appearance in about a month for Mr Putin, who has worked remotely as the virus took hold.

In his speech, he did not mention the virus — Russia has nearly 200,000 confirmed cases — or how its spread had blocked the observances that were to be a prestige project for him, but he promised that full commemorations would take place.

“We will, as usual, widely and solemnly mark the anniversary date, do it with dignity, as our duty to those who have suffered, achieved and accomplished the victory tells us,” he said.

“There will be our main parade on Red Square, and the national march of the Immortal Regiment — the march of our grateful memory and inextricable, vital, living communication between generations.”

The sharply reduced observances this year left a hole in Russia’s civic and emotional calendar. The war, in which the Soviet Union lost an estimated 26 million people including 8.5 million soldiers, has become a fundamental piece of Russian national identity.

Beyond the stern formalities of the Red Square military parade and smaller parades in other cities, Russians in recent years have turned out in huge numbers for the Immortal Regiment processions, when civilians crowd the streets displaying photographs of relatives who died in the war or endured it.

Russian officials routinely bristle at criticism of the Red Army’s actions in the war, denouncing the comments as attempts to “rewrite history”.

An online substitute for the processions was taking place and many people were expected to display relatives’ photos from their balconies and windows in the evening.

The Brandenburg Gate (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The Brandenburg Gate (Markus Schreiber/AP)

In one of the final events of the VE Day commemoration in Western Europe, which took place a day earlier, Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate was illuminated late Friday.

The words “Thank You” against a blue backdrop were projected onto the monument in Russian, English, French and German.

Earlier in the day German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described May 8 as the day Germany, too, was “liberated” from Nazi dictatorship.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

MoscowSecond World WarVictory DayVladimir PutinTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Second World War veterans join Trump at VE Day ceremonySecond World War veterans join Trump at VE Day ceremony

Pence’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirusPence’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Venezuela seeks arrest of three US residents over role in failed attackVenezuela seeks arrest of three US residents over role in failed attack

No ‘dramatic overnight change’ to coronavirus lockdown measures, says UK ministerNo ‘dramatic overnight change’ to coronavirus lockdown measures, says UK minister


Lifestyle

'We moved from our childhood bedrooms to our dream home'Meet the Cork woman who documented every step of her newbuild journey on Instagram

Lacking the motivation to lace up and hit the road? Marathon runner Amy Lane knows all about our inbuilt resistance to exercise but has found nothing beats the natural high of running, says Simon Lewis.Anyone can run: No need to give up on your marathon dreams

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

Alva Cullen was sitting in her kitchen one morning when she had a brainwave. She sent an email to Dunnes Stores asking if the company would consider starting a new clothing range. It was a gamble;Meet Alva Cullen, the mum who wrote a letter to Dunnes - and ended up creating a clothing line for kids with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »