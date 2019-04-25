NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Putin lends Kim support for ending nuclear standoff

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 06:42 AM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has opened his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying that the Kremlin would like to help support efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Mr Putin told Mr Kim that Russia supports his efforts to normalise North Korea’s relations with the United States.

He added that the talks should help better understand what Russia could do to support negotiations.

The pair shook hands before heading to talks at a university in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday.

Mr Kim congratulated Mr Putin on winning another six-year term in last year’s election (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

Mr Kim congratulated Mr Putin on winning another six-year term in last year’s election.

He noted that their talks will give a chance to exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Thursday’s summit reflects Russia’s effort to position itself as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Mr Kim’s first trip to Russia comes about two months after his second summit with US president Donald Trump, which failed because of disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.

- Press Association

