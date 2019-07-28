News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Putin leads Russian naval parade after crackdown in Moscow

Putin leads Russian naval parade after crackdown in Moscow
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 12:21 PM

President Vladimir Putin has led Russia’s first major naval parade in years, a day after hundreds of anti-government protesters were detained in violent clashes with police in Moscow.

Mr Putin boarded one of the vessels taking part in the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, in the Gulf of Finland, on Sunday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the military parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the military parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool/AP)

The parade, the biggest in years, included 43 ships and submarines and 4,000 troops.

Mr Putin is spending the weekend away from the capital, Moscow, the Russian capital, where nearly 1,400 people were detained on Saturday in a violent police crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov, (left) at the Navy Day celebrations in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov, (left) at the Navy Day celebrations in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool/AP)

Police wielded batons and wrestled with protesters around Moscow City Hall after thousands thronged nearby streets, rallying against a move by election authorities to bar opposition candidates from the September 8 ballot for Moscow city council.

Russian group OVD-Info, which monitors police arrests, said it was the largest number of detentions at a protest in the Russian capital this decade.

Police officers detain protesters during an unsanctioned rally in the centre of Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Police officers detain protesters during an unsanctioned rally in the centre of Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

OVD-Info said the number of arrests it logged for Saturday’s protest had reached 1,373 by early Sunday. The group has monitored arrests since 2011.

Several protesters reported broken limbs and head injuries. Police justified their response by saying the rally was not sanctioned by authorities.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in ItalyLeona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

Taliban reject talk of direct negotiations with Afghan governmentTaliban reject talk of direct negotiations with Afghan government

Father of two becomes first person to paddleboard around Ireland's 1,600km coastlineFather of two becomes first person to paddleboard around Ireland's 1,600km coastline

One dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shootingOne dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shooting

Navy DayRussiaSt PetersburgVladimir Putin

More in this Section

‘Boris bounce’ delivers poll boost for Tories‘Boris bounce’ delivers poll boost for Tories

Russian police arrest 1,000 in mass protest over Moscow electionRussian police arrest 1,000 in mass protest over Moscow election

Omani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisisOmani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisis

Hong Kong police use force to clear protestersHong Kong police use force to clear protesters


Lifestyle

Over the decades, at home and abroad, The Menu has always attempted to support refill shops, where the consumer brings along their own containers thus negating the need to wastefully dispose of excess packaging.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »