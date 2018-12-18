NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Putin claims Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalent

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 01:26 PM

Vladimir Putin says Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalents and will help ensure the country’s security for decades to come.

The Russian president, speaking during a meeting with military chiefs in Moscow, specifically mentioned the new Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, saying they have significantly bolstered Russia’s military capability.

Vladimir Putin speaks to his military chiefs (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Kinzhal has already been commissioned by the military.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said aircraft carrying the missiles have flown 89 patrol missions this year.

Mr Shoigu said the Avangard will enter service next year.

Mr Putin said Moscow would have to respond to the planned US withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

He reaffirmed a strong denial of Washington’s claim that Russia had violated the pact, and blamed the US for breaking it.

- Press Association


