News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Putin and Erdogan set for last-ditch talks to avoid further conflict in Syria

Putin and Erdogan set for last-ditch talks to avoid further conflict in Syria
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:31 AM

The leaders of Turkey and Russia will meet in Moscow in a bid to agree a deal that avoids further escalation of conflict in Syria.

Faced with mounting losses of his troops in Syria’s Idlib province and a potential wave of refugees fleeing the fighting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eager for a ceasefire, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin is ready to bargain.

With a looming new migration crisis at Europe’s borders, all eyes will be on Moscow, where the two main power brokers in Syria will see if they can hammer out yet another deal carving up northern Syria, tailored to their own agendas.

A Turkish military convoy in Idlib province, Syria (AP/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
A Turkish military convoy in Idlib province, Syria (AP/Ghaith Alsayed, File)

Whatever deal they can work out, it is likely to only bring a temporary halt in the punishing Moscow-backed onslaught by the military of Syrian President Bashar Assad, which threatens continued suffering for the three million people trapped in Idlib.

Vladimir Frolov, an independent Russian foreign affairs analyst, said: “The main problem in Idlib is the desire of Assad to establish full control of the area and block the border with Turkey, while also having pushed three million of the Sunni population, unfriendly to Assad, out onto Turkish soil.”

The fight in Idlib, the last opposition-controlled region of Syria, has already been catastrophic for the population. Nearly a million people have fled their homes since December 1, when the latest government offensive began, in the biggest single wave of displacement since Syria’s civil war began nine years ago. With nowhere to go, many have gathered at the border with Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and has refused to let new ones in.

It has also brought Turkey, a Nato member, dangerously close to war with Russia.

In the past month, Syrian and Turkish troops have repeatedly clashed on the ground and in the skies, killing scores on both sides. For Turkey, which sent thousands of troops to Syria in the past few weeks, the intervention has been disastrous with 58 Turkish troops killed in the past month, including 33 in one air strike last week.

Mr Erdogan has opened Turkey’s borders with Greece, declaring he would no longer hold back migrants and refugees wishing to go to Europe. Some European leaders have accused him of using refugees to blackmail the West into backing Turkey.

A baby cries as migrants gather next to a river in Edirne, Turkey, near the Turkish-Greek border (AP/Darko Bandic)
A baby cries as migrants gather next to a river in Edirne, Turkey, near the Turkish-Greek border (AP/Darko Bandic)

Analysts say the move showed Mr Erdogan’s desperation, especially after failing to get the desired assistance from Nato, and is likely to backfire as dramatic scenes reminiscent of the 2015 migrant crisis play out at the gates of Europe.

As his isolation deepens, Mr Erdogan is likely to settle for less than what he aspires to at the talks. Asked about his expectations, he told reporters that the main topic will be to “rapidly achieve a ceasefire in the region”.

Moscow also appears keen on restoring some kind of status quo in Idlib.

Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We expect to reach a shared view of the cause of the current crisis, its consequences and agree on a set of measures to overcome it.”

IdlibRecep Tayyip ErdoganRussiaSyriaTurkeyVladimir PutinTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Joe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White HouseJoe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White House

Bloomberg quits White House race, backs Joe BidenBloomberg quits White House race, backs Joe Biden

Coronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic growCoronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic grow

Johnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegationsJohnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegations


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »