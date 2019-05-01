NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pussy Riot members win appeal to get asylum in Sweden

Pussy Riot in 2012.
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Two activists linked to the Russian protest group Pussy Riot have successfully appealed against their rejected asylum application and received shelter in Sweden, Swedish broadcaster SVT has reported.

Lusine Dzhanyan and Alexei Knedlyakovsky, who have two children, won their appeal of a 2018 ruling, where Swedish authorities said their situation did not justify asylum.

SVT said Ms Dzhanyan and Mr Knedlyakovsky sought asylum in the Scandinavian country a year earlier, claiming they had received death threats and experienced "politically motivated" harassment because of the group's protests.

Ms Dzhanyan told SVT: "I am happy that my children will grow up in safety, especially considering the developments at home (in Russia)."

