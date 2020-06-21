News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pussy Riot member held in Russia extremism probe

Pussy Riot member held in Russia extremism probe
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 06:33 PM

A member of the protest group Pussy Riot has been detained by the police anti-extremism division, the Russian state news agency Tass has said.

Pyotr Verzilov was seized at his apartment by unidentified men who broke down the door on Sunday morning, the Mediazona website – which Mr Verzilov publishes – reported.

Tass cited a police source saying Mr Verzilov was detained as part of an investigation but did not report further details.

Mr Verzilov attracted worldwide attention in 2018 when he and three other Pussy Riot activists ran onto the field of the World Cup final in Moscow to protest police brutality, an action for which they served 15 days in jail.

Two months later, he became severely ill from what group members suspected was poisoning and was flown to Germany for treatment.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Pussy RiotTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Four years on from the EU referendum, what’s going on with Brexit?Four years on from the EU referendum, what’s going on with Brexit?

Reading knife attack was terrorism, police sayReading knife attack was terrorism, police say

Protesters face off as Trump holds first rally in monthsProtesters face off as Trump holds first rally in months

Spain reopens borders to Britons as virus cases increase in BrazilSpain reopens borders to Britons as virus cases increase in Brazil


Lifestyle

According to Jeremy Corbyn, who has an allotment, the “best way to be healthy is to get your hands dirty in the soil”.Richard Collins: The lefty lovers who made right-wing babies

From Buster Keaton to The Butcher Boy, Pat Shortt tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his reference points.Culture that made me: Pat Shortt

Experienced container gardener Dermot Ahern shares practical advice.Dermot Ahern: How to transform your garden with creative container planting

O ops! Father’s Day has just crept up on us.Darina Allen: Perfect recipes for dads this Father’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »