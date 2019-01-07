NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Puppy dies after being swept into water in strong winds in UK

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 02:24 PM

A puppy has died after being swept into water in strong winds in the UK.

The  alarm was raised by fishermen at around 12pm on Monday that the Chihuahua had fallen into Dunbar Harbour.

It came as force six winds – with gusts of 30mph – hit the East Lothian coast.

The dog’s 21-year-old owner entered the water after his pet, but was not able to reach it.

He then swam to the other side and pulled himself up a ladder.

As RNLI lifeboat crews tended to the man, another volunteer swam out and reached the dog.

He and another crew member brought the puppy ashore.

READ MORE: Economist defends position as tweet on planned abortion in Drogheda described by Minister as 'pretty darn despicable'

Volunteers fought to save the animal and took it to a vet in the town, but it did not recover.

An ambulance transferred the man to hospital for treatment.

Dog owners have been urged by the RNLI to keep them on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers, while warning not to go after them if they get into difficulty in water.

A spokesman said: “The crew’s thoughts go to the dog’s owner and family.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

chihuahuaDunbar HarbourEast LothianRNLI

More in this Section

PM still seeking Brexit deal ‘assurances’ but EU says it will not renegotiate

€22,000 worth of jewellery stolen in UK raid

Katie Price denies being drunk in charge of motor vehicle

Train murder accused appears in court in UK


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »