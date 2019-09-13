News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Public transport strike over pensions reform paralyses Paris

Public transport strike over pensions reform paralyses Paris
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 09:57 AM

A massive strike has paralysed public transport in Paris as unions protest against a sweeping pension reform by French president Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Paris public transport company RATP said 10 metro lines are closed and several others, including the RER suburban rail, are severely disrupted.

On platforms, messages in French and English warned passengers of the strike, the biggest since 2007.

Heavy traffic was recorded in Paris as a result of the action (AP)
Heavy traffic was recorded in Paris as a result of the action (AP)

Trains which were still circulating were noticeably less crowded than usual, as authorities recommended people living in the Paris region should work from home or choose other means of transport.

The government website monitoring roads showed major traffic jams in and around the French capital.

RATP employees are protesting over a pension reform planned for next year which is expected to make them work longer before retirement.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Disneyland Paris to hold open auditions in Dublin for Disney and Marvel charactersDisneyland Paris to hold open auditions in Dublin for Disney and Marvel characters

Laser show marks Eiffel Tower’s 130th birthdayLaser show marks Eiffel Tower’s 130th birthday

Anarchists and yellow vest protesters clash with French police on May DayAnarchists and yellow vest protesters clash with French police on May Day

Scuffles in Paris as thousands gather for May Day ralliesScuffles in Paris as thousands gather for May Day rallies

TOPIC: Paris

More in this Section

Schools and airport forced to close as Indonesia fires rageSchools and airport forced to close as Indonesia fires rage

New Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killingsNew Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killings

Harvard received more than €8m in donations from Jeffrey EpsteinHarvard received more than €8m in donations from Jeffrey Epstein

Joe Biden in the firing line as Democratic candidates debate on TVJoe Biden in the firing line as Democratic candidates debate on TV


Lifestyle

The Cork Zine Archive is currently on display in UCC,offering a glimpse into a golden era for youth culture on Leeside, writes Des O’Driscoll.'Here was a first-hand account, almost like reading a diary of the time' - Cork Zine Archive on display at UCC

Though he’s had to bring one of his own children to A&E due to a virus, Dr Phil Kieran believes kids for the most part are resilient and bounce back quickly after an illness. He talks to Helen O’CallaghanDoctor on call: GP Phil Kieran's no-nonsense guide to dealing with childhood ailments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »