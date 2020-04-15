News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pterosaurs could help engineers design more efficient drones, scientists say

Pterosaurs could help engineers design more efficient drones, scientists say
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Learning more about pterosaurs, flying reptiles that lived more than 200 million years ago, could help in designing more efficient drones, scientists have said.

Palaeontologists looking at fossils of the largest animals ever to fly believe the prehistoric creatures may hold the solutions to drone flight problems, such as aerial stability and the ability to self-launch.

Dr Liz Martin-Silverstone, a palaeontologist at the University of Bristol and first author of the review published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, said: “There’s a lot of really cool stuff in the fossil record that goes unexplored because engineers generally don’t look to palaeontology when thinking about inspiration for flight.

“If we’re only looking at modern animals for inspiration, we’re really missing a large degree of the morphology out there and ignoring a lot of options that I think could be useful.”

Today, something like a drone requires a flat surface to launch and is quite restricted on how it actually gets into the air. The unique launch physiology of pterosaurs might be able to help solve some of these problems

While engineers have mostly focused on the physiology of modern birds and insects when designing drones and planes, Dr Martin-Silverstone believes pterosaur fossils that provide insight into the anatomy of their wings could hold the clues to designing more efficient aircraft.

Most modern birds launch into the air through a leap or jump, known as ballistic launch, while the larger varieties require a running start to gain enough momentum for lift-off.

But the palaeontologists believe pterosaurs may have been able to launch themselves from a stationary position despite weighing more than 660lb (nearly 300kg), possibly due to the combined effort of the wing membrane and the robust muscle attachments in their wings.

They hypothesise that the pterosaurs’ unique wing structure allowed them to generate “a high-powered leap off of their elbows and wrists, giving them enough height to become airborne”.

Dr Martin-Silverstone said: “Today, something like a drone requires a flat surface to launch and is quite restricted on how it actually gets into the air.

“The unique launch physiology of pterosaurs might be able to help solve some of these problems.”

Recently discovered dinosaur Yi qi had wings formed of both a bat-like membrane and feathers (Emily Willoughby/Trends in Ecology and Evolution/PA)
Recently discovered dinosaur Yi qi had wings formed of both a bat-like membrane and feathers (Emily Willoughby/Trends in Ecology and Evolution/PA)

Pterosaurs can also provide insights on how to prevent flight instability once in the air, the researchers said.

Dr Martin-Silverstone added: “So far we’ve struggled to design things like flight suits that can resist the pressures of flight.

“If we can understand how pterosaurs did it, for instance by understanding how their wing membrane was actually structured, then that’s something we can use to answer modern engineering questions.”

Apart from pterosaurs, there were other prehistoric flyers with a unique wing structure, such as Microraptor, which had feathered wings on both their arms and legs.

And the recently discovered dinosaur Yi qi had wings that combined feathers with a bat-like membrane.

ArchaeologyDronesFlightPalaentologyPterosaurUniversity of BristolTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Portuguese nurse ‘got a bit of a fright’ when called to treat Boris JohnsonPortuguese nurse ‘got a bit of a fright’ when called to treat Boris Johnson

Elizabeth Warren becomes latest former presidential rival to back Joe BidenElizabeth Warren becomes latest former presidential rival to back Joe Biden

Italian hospital ‘would welcome’ US disease expert Fauci if Trump fires himItalian hospital ‘would welcome’ US disease expert Fauci if Trump fires him

Climate models ‘underestimating Greenland’s future ice melt’Climate models ‘underestimating Greenland’s future ice melt’


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says a gesture is more important than a gift.How to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

My partner has recently acquired some spectacular new moves. We’re both in our 40s and have been together for 15 years.Sex File: I’m suspicious of his new tricks in the bedroom

Holidays may be temporarily on hold, but planning magical trips is still possible, says Sarah MarshallDream now, do later – how to plot future travel adventures

Need an extra dose of motivation for those lockdown workouts? Lisa Salmon finds out how exercise can benefit the immune system.7 ways exercise is good for your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »