News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Riot police have engaged in a running battle with protesters outside Barcelona’s airport after Spain’s Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting the Catalonia region’s independence and sentenced nine to prison.

Police fired foam bullets and used batons against thousands of protesters who converged on Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport after a pro-independence group put out the call.

Protesters fought back by throwing objects, spraying fire extinguishers and breaking windows.

Regional emergency service SEM said 53 people were treated for injuries at the airport. Spain’s airport operator, AENA, said at least 108 flights were cancelled.

Protesters outside the airport (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Protesters outside the airport (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Police also clashed with angry crowds late on Monday in central Barcelona. They used batons, and sounds similar to the firing projectiles were heard.

Nine of the 12 Catalan politicians and activists were found guilty of sedition and given prison sentences of nine to 13 years. Four were additionally convicted of misuse of public funds.

The other three were fined for disobedience. The court barred all of them from holding public office.

All 12 were acquitted on the more serious charge of rebellion, which implied the use of violence, brought by state prosecutors and lawyers for the far-right Spanish party Vox.

Vox leader Santaigo Abascal criticised the verdict as too light.

Clashes with demonstrators (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Clashes with demonstrators (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the outcome of the four-month trial proved the 2017 secession attempt had become “a shipwreck”. He urged people to “set aside extremist positions” and “embark on a new phase” for Catalonia.

He said he hoped the prison sentences would mark a turning point in the long stand-off between national authorities and separatist legislators in Barcelona, the Catalonia region’s capital.

The Catalan separatist movement is going through its most difficult period in years. With a general election scheduled for November 10, its most charismatic leaders are behind bars or abroad after fleeing to avoid prosecution.

But secessionists were defiant after the Supreme Court issued its decision in Madrid, taking to the streets, halting some trains by placing burning tyres and wood on tracks, and blocking roads as well as the airport entrance.

The convicted Catalan leaders – most of whom have been jailed for almost two years – have grown into powerful symbols for the separatists. Many sympathisers wear yellow ribbons pinned to their clothes as a sign of protest.

Catalan regional president Quim Torra described the court’s verdict as “an act of vengeance”. He said it “will not stop us from acting on our determination to build an independent state”.

Former regional president Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in October 2017 with several others when they were summoned to appear in court, said the general election is an opportunity to show “a massive response of rejection” for the court’s verdict and the “dignity and firmness” of the Catalan independence movements.

He spoke in Brussels hours after a Spanish Supreme Court judge issued an international warrant for his arrest.

More on this topic

What does Catalonia secession trial mean for Spain?What does Catalonia secession trial mean for Spain?

Catalan leaders convicted by Spain’s Supreme Court for secession attemptCatalan leaders convicted by Spain’s Supreme Court for secession attempt

Jailed Catalan separatists take seats in Spain’s parliamentJailed Catalan separatists take seats in Spain’s parliament

Jailed Catalan separatists allowed to collect credentials at Spanish parliamentJailed Catalan separatists allowed to collect credentials at Spanish parliament

BarcelonaCataloniaTOPIC: Catalonia

More in this Section

‘Homemade bomb targeted police’ in Hong Kong protests‘Homemade bomb targeted police’ in Hong Kong protests

Officer resigns after fatal shooting of black woman playing video gameOfficer resigns after fatal shooting of black woman playing video game

Officer who killed black woman playing video game ‘should be charged’Officer who killed black woman playing video game ‘should be charged’

Jeremy Corbyn hits out over Queen’s Speech ‘farce’ led by Boris JohnsonJeremy Corbyn hits out over Queen’s Speech ‘farce’ led by Boris Johnson


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »