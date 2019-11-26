News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Protests continue for fifth day in Colombia

Protests continue for fifth day in Colombia
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 10:24 AM

Students, women’s activists and indigenous people marched through the centre of Colombia’s capital on Monday in a fifth day of protests against the government of conservative President Ivan Duque.

The demonstration was initially meant to commemorate the International Day of Nonviolence Against Women but soon became an anti-government rally, with protesters venting their frustration over issues including corruption, economic inequality and violence in rural areas.

Colombia has been rattled by protests since Thursday, when an estimated 250,000 people took to the streets amid a strike organised by unions, student groups and indigenous bodies.

The protest was the largest Colombia had seen in years, and was followed by dozens of smaller demonstrations as well as riots that resulted in the deaths of three people and prompted authorities to impose a curfew in Bogota for the first time since 1977.

An anti-government demonstrator after climbing a statue of South American independence hero Simon Bolivar in Bogota (Ivan Valencia/AP)
An anti-government demonstrator after climbing a statue of South American independence hero Simon Bolivar in Bogota (Ivan Valencia/AP)

The unrest comes after mass anti-government demonstrations erupted in Ecuador, Bolivia and Chile. Those outbursts caused leaders in Ecuador and Chile to propose changes in economic policies and forced Bolivia’s president to resign.

Some Colombian protesters say they have been inspired by the events elsewhere in the region.

“The people have awoken,” said Julio Pardo, a social sciences teacher who attended Monday’s march in Bogota. “We will no longer allow our leaders to humiliate us.”

In response to the growing unrest, Colombia’s president launched a “national dialogue” Sunday to address such issues as rural violence, environmental policy and “growth with equity”.

Mr Duque met with recently elected governors and mayors Sunday night and held talks with business leaders and some unions Monday.

He also invited the National Strike Committee, a steering group that jump-started the protests to talks on Tuesday. But its leaders said Mr Duque had only offered to spend one hour with the group, and they refused to attend.

More on this topic

The politics of frustration in Latin AmericaThe politics of frustration in Latin America

Colombia Farc negotiators say they are taking up arms againColombia Farc negotiators say they are taking up arms again

Evo Morales marks 13 years as Bolivia’s president as he plans to stand againEvo Morales marks 13 years as Bolivia’s president as he plans to stand again

Judge frees Peru opposition leader Keiko FujimoriJudge frees Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori

TOPIC: South America

More in this Section

Two men charged in London kidnap case; police used victim's phone to track getaway vanTwo men charged in London kidnap case; police used victim's phone to track getaway van

Deadly earthquake strikes close to Albanian capitalDeadly earthquake strikes close to Albanian capital

Brexit and Scottish independence referendums would cost over £150m, says JohnsonBrexit and Scottish independence referendums would cost over £150m, says Johnson

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Essex lorry deathsMan arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Essex lorry deaths


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

DOLLY PARTON is as American as apple pie, and her country songs seem to have spread to a new wave of millennials — check out the Jennifer Aniston-starring Dumplin’ on Netflix for a feel-good film set to the ultimate Parton playlist.Podcast Corner: Dolly mixture makes for some sweet tales

A Cork poet known for his humour has added a note of poignancy to his latest collection, writes Pet O’ConnellFrom Kerry slugs to absent loved ones Seán Ó Muimhneacháin presents his latest collection

It is absolutely vital to feed our children well.Darina Allen: Recipes to get your kids cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »