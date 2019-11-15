News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Protestors killed in Baghdad as clashes continue

Protestors killed in Baghdad as clashes continue
An anti-government protester prepares to throw back a tear gas canister fired by police during clashes in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Security forces in Iraq have fired live rounds and tear gas at anti-government protesters in a central Baghdad square, killing three people.

The incident came in bloody confrontations that have continued despite an influential Shiite leader’s call for calm.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani emphasised support for the demonstrators in his weekly religious sermon, saying none of their demands have been met so far and that electoral reform should be a priority.

He called for a new election law that would restore public confidence in the system and give voters the opportunity to bring “new faces” to power.

At least 320 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on October 1, when protesters took to the streets in the tens of thousands outraged by what they said was widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services.

Renewed clashes broke out in Khilani square on Friday afternoon.

Soldiers and riot police began firing live rounds and tear gas at hundreds of protesters who removed concrete barriers and streamed into the square. Iraqi security and medical officials said three protesters were killed and at least 25 others wounded.

READ MORE

8 ways absolutely everyone can tell you are a tourist

More on this topic

Masses of Chileans jam capital in protest against governmentMasses of Chileans jam capital in protest against government

Scenes at Liffey Meats protest 'unfortunate' IFA president saysScenes at Liffey Meats protest 'unfortunate' IFA president says

Protests planned at Dollymount Beach as anger over sewage overflow growsProtests planned at Dollymount Beach as anger over sewage overflow grows

Hong Kong legislative work suspended amid political crisisHong Kong legislative work suspended amid political crisis

TOPIC: Protest

More in this Section

Jail for man who threatened MP with letter saying ‘you are next’Jail for man who threatened MP with letter saying ‘you are next’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail once againClimate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail once again

Ousted ambassador tells impeachment hearing her removal helped ‘shady interests’Ousted ambassador tells impeachment hearing her removal helped ‘shady interests’

Church minister who heckled Jeremy Corbyn suspended over tweetsChurch minister who heckled Jeremy Corbyn suspended over tweets


Lifestyle

IT’S that time of year again as artists, canvases in tow, start to crisscross county borders across Munster and beyond.Art events to put Christmas gift-hunting in the frame

Hannah Stephenson reveals the benefits of swapping garden walls and fences for hedges.Pushing the boundaries with hedges over garden walls

Hannah Stephenson shows you how to create an advent calendar to complete your gardening to-do list.It’s countdown time to Christmas

Coffee comes with many health benefits but some brews can have a negative impact on the environment and on your waistline, says Peta Bee.Caffeine hit: The pros and cons of your daily cup of coffee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »