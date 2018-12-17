NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Protesting Hungarian MPs ejected from state broadcasting HQ

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 02:12 PM

Security forces have physically ejected Hungarian opposition politicians from the headquarters of the Hungarian state broadcaster MTVA in Budapest.

In a video posted on opposition politician Bernadett Szel’s Facebook page, she and fellow independent Akos Hadhazy are seen being pushed out of the MTVA headquarters by security guards.

A group of 10 politicians had entered the building, insisting on the right to read five demands live on air.

The demands included the revocation of the new labour law, passed last week in parliament, which gives employers the right to request up to 400 hours of mandatory overtime annually, without payment settlement for up to three years.


The right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the law will help relieve the current shortage of labour in Hungary’s booming manufacturing sector, and allow workers to earn more.

But the “slavery law”, as critics have dubbed it, has sparked widespread protests among unions and opposition parties across the political spectrum.

Thousands braved sub-zero temperatures to go to the parliament in Budapest on Sunday, where speakers condemned the new law while the angry crowd chanted slogans such as “We’ve had enough”.

As protesters dispersed on Sunday evening, an estimated 2,000-3,000 moved on to the state broadcaster, shouting anti-government slogans.

After the delegation of opposition MPs were allowed into the building to negotiate their demands, riot police guarding the headquarters outside used pepper spray on at least two occasions to repel protesters trying to break through the cordon.

Mr Hadhazy read the demands to camera in the early hours of Monday, but it is not clear whether these were broadcast.

Protesters returned to the MTVA headquarters on Monday morning and vowed to continue the struggle.

- Press Association


