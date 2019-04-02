NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Protesters use mirrors to send ‘symbolic’ SOS call to Europe over Brexit

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 05:27 PM

More than 400 people gathered on cliffs near Brighton to send an SOS signal across the English Channel in protest against Brexit.

The protesters used mirrors and other reflective objects to send the signal in the direction of continental Europe.

The stunt was a “large scale, pro-EU, human artwork”, according to a statement issued by the organiser, Bristol-based artist Dunkan McKellar.

The stunt was a ‘symbolic’ protest over Brexit, according to the organiser. (duncanmckellarsunshine on Instagram/PA)

“The group successfully created a symbolic SOS call to the rest of Europe, to show the strength of the British pro-EU community in the face of Brexit chaos,” the statement added.

The protest took place on Saturday on the cliffs at Saltdean on the south coast.

The crowd spread out to form a long line along the coast, facing out across the sea.

Mirrors and other reflective materials were used to send the signal across the English Channel (duncanmckellarsunshine on Instagram/PA)

Last year Mr McKellar worked on another artwork which saw people line a 1km stretch of the border between Mexico and the US.

Participants wore a mirrored mask which reflected the sun’s rays.

“The masks caught the sun and together they created a dazzling ray of hope crossing the border wall,” the statement added.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ireland will not be abandoned if there is a no-deal Brexit, insists Macron

Buoyant exchequer avoids Brexit hit but spending rises strongly

Theresa May offers talks with Jeremy Corbyn to deliver short delay to Brexit

Macron: EU 'will never abandon Ireland'

KEYWORDS

BrexitEnglish Channel

More in this Section

Cow airlifted to safety after falling off cliff

Burger King trialling new plant-based Whopper

Explosion rocks elite Russian military academy

Non-surgical nose jobs could be on the horizon


Lifestyle

Move over Millennial Pink: Hello Sunshine

Cork masterclass gives a lesson on how to dress like a drag queen

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »