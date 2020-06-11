News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue

Protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 08:44 AM

Protesters have pulled down a statute of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

A rope was thrown around the 10ft bronze statue and the demonstrators then pulled the figure off its stone pedestal.

The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus as a symbol of genocide against Native Americans.

People take turns stamping on the Christopher Columbus statue (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)
People take turns stamping on the Christopher Columbus statue (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process but without success.

State Patrol troopers in helmets, who provide security in the Capitol complex, stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterwards with Native American singing and drumming.

The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statue so it could be taken away.

READ MORE

Trump rules out changing names of army bases which refer to Confederate generals

More on this topic

8 anti-racist books for children and teens to read8 anti-racist books for children and teens to read

Toppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol HarbourToppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol Harbour

Fine Gael should examine its own past: Taoiseach criticised after comments on statueFine Gael should examine its own past: Taoiseach criticised after comments on statue

'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

statueUSTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Merriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri womanMerriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri woman

EU wants tech giants to report monthly on coronavirus fake newsEU wants tech giants to report monthly on coronavirus fake news

Calls for investigation after rapper Wretch 32’s father is Tasered by UK policeCalls for investigation after rapper Wretch 32’s father is Tasered by UK police

French navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oarsFrench navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oars


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »