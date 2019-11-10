News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Protesters in Hong Kong vandalise subway station and storm shopping centre

Protesters in Hong Kong vandalise subway station and storm shopping centre
By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 09:28 AM

Protesters in Hong Kong have smashed windows in a subway station and a shopping centre following the arrest of pro-democracy politicians.

Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed China extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.

Authorities closed the subway stop in the north-eastern district of Sha Tin after protesters broke windows and damaged a ticket machine. Police in riot gear stood guard but there was no indication of arrests.

In a separate incident, about three dozen protesters stormed through a shopping centre in the north-western district of Tsuen Mun. Most were peaceful but one protester used a club to smash windows while others overturned tables in a restaurant.

Police officers stand guard on a road in Hong Kong (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Police officers stand guard on a road in Hong Kong (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Meanwhile, the newspaper Apple Daily showed video on its website of police in riot gear arresting a man in the western district Tsuen Wan. The newspaper said police took away four men and one woman suspected of vandalising shops.

Activists complain that the government of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Beijing are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of the six politicians on charges of obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over the extradition bill. All were freed on bail.

The arrests were made a day after protesters mourned the death of a university student who fell from a car park when police fired tear gas at protesters.

People attend a vigil for a student in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
People attend a vigil for a student in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

The circumstances of the death are unclear, but many accuse police of using heavy-handed tactics, including widespread use of tear gas and pepper spray. Police denied pushing the student during the incident on Monday or delaying emergency treatment.

The territory is preparing for elections on November 24 that are viewed as a measure of public sentiment towards the government.

Pro-democracy politicians criticised the government clampdown as an attempt to provoke violence following the student’s death to justify cancelling or postponing the elections.

Violence erupted late Friday when protesters took to the streets following memorial events in multiple locations to mark the student’s death.

More than 3,300 people have been arrested since the start of the protest movement.

READ MORE

Russia, China and Iran actions could inadvertently lead to war, says UK Defence Chief

More on this topic

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.

Mourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clashMourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clash

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clashHong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

Pro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong KongPro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong Kong

Hong KongTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Senior figure in People’s Vote campaign steps down pending harassment probeSenior figure in People’s Vote campaign steps down pending harassment probe

Man accused of triggering blast which killed three firefighters in ItalyMan accused of triggering blast which killed three firefighters in Italy

Women in UK Labour Party demand candidate who shared ‘violent’ image is sackedWomen in UK Labour Party demand candidate who shared ‘violent’ image is sacked

Lib Dems ‘looking at court action’ over Jo Swinson’s exclusion from BBC debateLib Dems ‘looking at court action’ over Jo Swinson’s exclusion from BBC debate


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »