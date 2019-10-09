News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Protesters in Hong Kong call for release of jailed activist

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 09:18 AM

Several hundred masked protesters chanting for revolution have gathered at Hong Kong’s High Court for the appeal hearing of an activist sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police.

Edward Leung is among a generation of young political activists who emerged after 2014’s failed non-violent protests over Beijing’s decision to restrict elections.

Mr Leung has been an advocate of independence for Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

A sticker featuring a picture of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung (Kin Cheung/AP)
A sticker featuring a picture of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung (Kin Cheung/AP)

Supporters outside the court Wednesday hoped for his release.

Mr Leung was sentenced in June 2018 for his role in a February 8-9 2016, outbreak of violence in the city’s working-class Mong Kok district.

