Protesters force postponement of Lebanese parliamentary session

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Thousands of protesters rallying against the Lebanese political elite blocked roads in central Beirut, preventing politicians from reaching the parliament and forcing the postponement of a legislative session.

The session had been scheduled even though the country is still without a cabinet following the prime minister’s resignation amid unprecedented demonstrations that have gripped Lebanon since mid-October.

The protesters scuffled with riot police as they closed all roads leading to the parliament building in Beirut.

A protester waves a Lebanese flag (Hassan Ammar/AP)
When one politician headed toward the building and could not reach it and turned back, his bodyguards opened fire in the air to clear the way.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The protesters are questioning the constitutionality of a parliament session in the absence of a government.

An earlier session last Tuesday was postponed amid the protests.

Premier Saad Hariri resigned his government on October 29 in response to the protests, which erupted over proposed new taxes but have since snowballed into calls for the government to resign and for the entire political elite that has ruled Lebanon since the end of its 1975-90 civil war to step aside.

The political deadlock comes as Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

The country, which suffers from widespread corruption, has one of the highest debts in the world, standing at $86bn.

Meanwhile, Lebanese banks reopened to customers on Tuesday after a week-long strike during which bank employees refused to come to work, fearing for their security amid random capital controls that have angered clients.

Protesters chant slogans (Bilal Hussein/AP)
On Monday, the Banks Association declared formal controls, limiting withdrawals to 1,000 dollars per week, and allowing transfers abroad only for “urgent matters”.

However, most banks on Tuesday were allowing depositors to withdraw only 500 from US dollar accounts.

Heavy police and army reinforcements were deployed in central Beirut since late Monday to cordon off the area around the parliament.

Thousands of young protesters thronged around the parliament building, blocking the entrances and vowing to disrupt the session.

Some protesters tried to break through the barbed wire, scuffling with riot police, while women protesters tried to form a live barrier between the two sides.

Lebanese riot policemen stand guard behind barbed wire (Hassan Ammar/AP)
“We are here today because there is a parliament session that is anti-constitutional,” said protester Rania al-Akhras, speaking in English and decrying the ineffectiveness of the politicians.

“What they need to be doing is selecting a prime minister and a government.”

Later Tuesday, the parliament’s secretary-general, Adnan Daher, read a statement saying that the session has been postponed “until a new date is set”.

He added that current parliamentary committees will continue their work as there was no session on Tuesday to elect new committees.

President Michel Aoun has not set a date for consultations to select a new prime minister and there are deep divisions between the country’s political powers over the shape of the future cabinet.

