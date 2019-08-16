News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Protesters clash with riot police in Zimbabwe’s capital

Protesters clash with riot police in Zimbabwe’s capital
By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:47 AM

Zimbabwean riot police have clashed with hundreds of anti-government protesters in the capital Harare.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd at Africa Unity Square but many protesters moved into nearby streets.

Zimbabwe’s High Court earlier upheld a police ban on the opposition demonstration.

The court rejected the application from the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, to declare the planned protest action to be legal.

Police and government officials warned that the demonstration would be illegal and protesters would “rot in jail”.

The main opposition Movement For Democratic Change party organised the protests (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
The main opposition Movement For Democratic Change party organised the protests (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

To avoid any possible trouble, many residents avoided going out.

Many shops were closed and Harare’s streets were unusually quiet on Friday morning.

The opposition party had planned what it said would be a peaceful protest to press President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set up a transitional authority to address economic problems and organise credible elections.

The protests will spread to other cities next week, the opposition said.

Zimbabwe’s economic turmoil with inflation at 175%, widespread power cuts lasting up to 19 hours a day and shortages of water are blamed for the rising political tensions.

From the hope that swept across the country with the forced resignation of repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, the nation has returned to widespread resentment and fear, according to government critics and residents.

Six anti-government activists were abducted and tortured this week ahead of the protests, according to human rights groups.

Zimbabwe’s president urged the opposition to engage in dialogue, but at the same time his government pushed parliament to quickly adopt new security legislation criticised as repressive.

To discourage the protests teams of police officers searched vehicles at checkpoints on roads leading into the city.

Police said the protests are likely to be violent, and warned people to stay away.

“Do not take part, you will rot in jail,” shouted police officers through megaphones on Thursday in central Harare and some residential areas.

A riot police officers kicks out at a man (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
A riot police officers kicks out at a man (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Mr Mnangagwa, 77, came to power with promises of sweeping political and economic reforms.

But now his government is widely viewed as an extension of Mr Mugabe’s economic mismanagement and even more heavy-handed on security, according to human rights groups.

In addition to the debilitating shortages of power and water, about a third of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people are in dire need of food aid, according to aid agencies.

Amnesty International has accused Mr Mnangagwa’s administration of “using some of the brutal tactics seen under the government of Robert Mugabe”, said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for southern Africa.

“Instead of listening to protesters’ concerns about the economy, the authorities have used torture and abduction to crush dissent and instil fear.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

More bodies found after Zimbabwe mine disasterMore bodies found after Zimbabwe mine disaster

8 miners rescued from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine8 miners rescued from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

Zimbabwe’s lawyers march over ‘denial of justice’ for arrested protestersZimbabwe’s lawyers march over ‘denial of justice’ for arrested protesters

Zimbabwe shuts down internet again amid unrestZimbabwe shuts down internet again amid unrest

ProtestZimbabweTOPIC: Zimbabwe

More in this Section

Gunman in custody after six police injured in Philadelphia shootingGunman in custody after six police injured in Philadelphia shooting

Quarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probeQuarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probe

23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bailHong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks skin experts for their advice on how to counteract the effects of blue light from digital devices.Staring at your phone could be ageing your skin – here’s what you can do about it

On this day 50 years ago, Examiner readers awoke to the news that the recent outburst of violence in Northern Ireland, what would eventually become known as “The Troubles”, had claimed its sixth victim.August 16, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »