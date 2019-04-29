‘Promising leads’ in hunt for suspected child abductor

Detectives in England hunting a suspected child abductor say the public have provided “some very promising leads” after sharing footage online.

The man grabbed a 12-year-old girl and carried her to a secluded wooded area as she walked to school in Leeds last Tuesday morning, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force shared footage of the suspect, described as white, of medium height and build, with short dark hair and a beard.

Detectives have released footage & images of a man they want to identify over the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in #Leeds. The victim was on her way to school on Old Run Road, #Hunslet, at about 9.15am on Tuesday, April 23, when she was approached by a man near the M621 flyover pic.twitter.com/YsTplkkO7n— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) April 29, 2019

This evening a spokesman said the video had generated “some very promising leads that are being actively pursued”.

The incident happened at around 9.15am on Tuesday, April 23, on Old Run Road in Hunslet, near the M621 flyover, the force said.

The attacker ran off after the girl fought back and a woman passing by called police.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: “The circumstances of this incident are clearly very disturbing and we urgently need to identify the man shown in these images.

“We believe the man is quite identifiable from these images and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has seen him in the area.

“The victim and her family have been left shocked and upset by what happened and we are continuing to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13190207155.

- Press Association