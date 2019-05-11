NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Prominent journalist shot dead in Afghanistan by unidentified gunmen

Mena Mangal
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 03:55 PM

Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a female journalist and adviser to the country's parliament in the capital Kabul.

Mena Mangal, a cultural adviser for the lower house of the parliament and former TV presenter, was killed when she was on her way to work Saturday morning, according to Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

Mr Rahimi said one or possibly more assailants escaped form the scene. Kabul police have launched an investigation.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Kabul police say that it is not clear whether the murder was a terror act or the result of a personal dispute.

Both Islamic State group and Taliban militants regularly carry out attacks in the capital.

-PA

