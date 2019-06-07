News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Probe finds ‘state actor’ led attack on tankers in UAE port

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 08:57 AM

International investigators believe last month’s attacks on oil tankers in a United Arab Emirates port were led by a foreign state using divers on speed boats who planted mines on the vessels.

They did not name Iran, which the US has blamed for the attacks.

United Nations ambassadors from the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Norway were given the details in a closed meeting with UN Security Council members on Thursday.

The damage done to the Norwegian oil tanker Andrea Victory off the coast of Fujairah, UAE (United Arab Emirates’ Mission to the United Nations/AP)

Four tankers from those countries were hit on May 12 off the Emirati coast.

US national security adviser John Bolton has said Iran is responsible for the attacks.

On Thursday, the Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, speaking only for his country, said Saudi Arabia also blamed Iran for the sabotage.

Scientific and naval experts conducted the probe, analysing tanker debris, radar data and the precisely placed explosive charges.

Meanwhile, the top commander of US forces in the Middle East says Iran appears to have decided to “step back and recalculate” in response to a US military buildup in the Persian Gulf area.

Marine General Frank McKenzie says it is too early to conclude Iran has abandoned plans for potential attacks against American interests that prompted the buildup last month.

He told reporters on Thursday that he was assessing Iran’s stance. He said he would not rule out requesting more forces to bolster American defences.

McKenzie said Iran and its proxies posed what he called an “advanced and imminent” threat to US forces when he asked on May 5 for authority to accelerate the deployment of an aircraft carrier and send four strategic bombers to the Gulf area.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rock star: US state to turn huge boulder into tourist attraction

Chicago releases emergency calls from Jussie Smollett ‘attack’ incident

Man dies after setting himself on fire outside White House

First US state trial against opioid makers under way

Middle EastUAETOPIC: US

More in this Section

Suspending UK Parliament to force through Brexit ‘amounts to a coup’, Raab warned

Widow ‘could not register’ that husband was ringleader of London Bridge attack

Tory election rules for selecting new British PM set out

UK Supreme Court rules against brothers who suffered alleged abuse from neighbours


Lifestyle

Wish List: Father's Day gifts for the perfect dads

Everyone from Cheryl to Tracee Ellis Ross loves it, but what is the Tracy Anderson Method?

5 things to do in the morning to deal with nerves if your family is in the midst of exam season

Revelling in the real job of singing: Ailish Tynan is coming home to Mullingar

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »