News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Private security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA, reports claim

Private security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA, reports claim
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 10:10 AM

A Spanish private security company hired to protect the Ecuadorian embassy in London when Julian Assange lived there spied on the WikiLeaks founder for the US intelligence service, it has been claimed.

A report in Spanish newspaper El Pais said the company, UC Global SL, allegedly handed over audio and video to the CIA of meetings Assange held with his lawyers.

The company is being investigated over the claims by Spain’s High Court, the Audiencia Nacional, said the report.

Assange filed a criminal complaint himself, in which he accused the company of violating his privacy and the secrecy of his client-attorney privileges.

El Pais said UC Global SL had failed to respond to requests for comment on the claims.

Julian Assange entered the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Julian Assange entered the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In April, Assange was dragged out of the embassy after being handed over to the British authorities by Ecuador.

He took refuge there in 2012 while on bail and facing extradition to Sweden on sex charges, saying he feared extradition to the US if he left over the activities of WikiLeaks.

The US formally requested his extradition in June on 18 charges, including computer misuse and the unauthorised disclosure of national defence information.

He is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

He is now in Belmarsh prison in London after being jailed for violating bail conditions imposed over the Swedish extradition request and was due to be released last week, but was remanded in custody pending a hearing of the US extradition case in London in February 2020.

In May, Swedish prosecutors reopened their investigation into an allegation of rape against Assange – an allegation he has always denied.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Assange to be kept in prison because of ‘history of absconding’Assange to be kept in prison because of ‘history of absconding’

Julian Assange drops 50-week bail breach jail term appealJulian Assange drops 50-week bail breach jail term appeal

Assange ordered to face full extradition hearing next yearAssange ordered to face full extradition hearing next year

US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder AssangeUS submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange

crimeJulian AssangePoliceWikileaksTOPIC: Julian Assange

More in this Section

Opposition leaders meet over plans to stop Boris Johnson ignoring Benn ActOpposition leaders meet over plans to stop Boris Johnson ignoring Benn Act

Former UK PM accuses Johnson of ‘destroying’ chances of agreement on BrexitFormer UK PM accuses Johnson of ‘destroying’ chances of agreement on Brexit

Girl, 10, dies after suspected hit-and-run crash in UKGirl, 10, dies after suspected hit-and-run crash in UK

Labour MP: Why I confronted Dominic Cummings over PM’s inflammatory languageLabour MP: Why I confronted Dominic Cummings over PM’s inflammatory language


Lifestyle

KINSALE LITERARY FEST: The third incarnation of the Words by Water event takes place next weekend with its most impressive line-up yet.Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »