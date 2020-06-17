News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Private schools in Britain set to offer buildings and grounds for summer catch-up courses

Private schools in Britain set to offer buildings and grounds for summer catch-up courses
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Private schools in Britian are willing to offer their buildings and grounds for summer catch-up courses for children who have missed out most amid the pandemic, an independent schools chief has said.

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council (ISC), said a number of fee-paying schools have greater capacity to help as their normal events bookings over the summer have been cancelled.

The ISC, which represents more than 1,300 private schools, has written to the Education Secretary to offer their support in hosting catch-up courses in August to help “close the disadvantage gap”.

The letter to Gavin Williamson said: “If a national scheme can be organised and catch-up courses can be delivered regionally, independent schools will willingly support extra tuition provision in whatever practical ways they can: providing classrooms, catering and other staffing as far as they are able.”

Gavin Williamson (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)
Gavin Williamson (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)

It comes as the British Government is due to announce details of its summer catch-up programme this week.

Already six large independent schools – including King’s College School Wimbledon and Bury Grammar School – are looking to run their own summer catch-up provision at their own cost, Ms Robinson said.

She added that around 80% of private schools have said they would be interested in running courses targeted at children who need the most help in catching up if they were given extra funding.

“It’s really important for us that we’re not overlooked as a sector. It would be a total shame. I think it would be a loss to the country, a loss to the joint effort,” Ms Robinson told the PA news agency.

She said: “There are independent schools who won’t have their usual holiday time bookings and will have space available. Not so much in term time, because owing to the distancing requirements they can’t get all of their own pupils in, but in the downtime independent schools can potentially host.

“Independent schools are poised ready to support and provide a venue for extra catch-up work.”

We have a generation of young people, not just here in our school but nationally, that have missed out and that's heartbreaking

READ MORE

Scientists looking for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trial

More on this topic

David Attenborough ‘delighted’ at geography teacher role for BBC David Attenborough ‘delighted’ at geography teacher role for BBC

Children to learn at home four days a week if two-metre rule stays in placeChildren to learn at home four days a week if two-metre rule stays in place

Concern over summer schemes for children with special needsConcern over summer schemes for children with special needs

Summer education programmes look set to expand for children with special needsSummer education programmes look set to expand for children with special needs


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Independent Schools CouncilPA exclusivePrivate schoolssummer schoolTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Two neo-Nazis go on trial accused of killing German politicianTwo neo-Nazis go on trial accused of killing German politician

Parents of Madeleine McCann deny receiving police letter saying she is deadParents of Madeleine McCann deny receiving police letter saying she is dead

Clinical trial for anti-inflammatory drug that could reduce Covid-19 deathsClinical trial for anti-inflammatory drug that could reduce Covid-19 deaths

Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales at lowest level since start of lockdown – ONSCovid-19 deaths in England and Wales at lowest level since start of lockdown – ONS


Lifestyle

The best SPFs that babies and grandparents alike can use.The Skin Nerd: The best sun creams for all the family, from granny to baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »