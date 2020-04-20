News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Privacy must be at the heart of Covid-19 contact tracing apps, governments told

Privacy must be at the heart of Covid-19 contact tracing apps, governments told
By Press Association
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 12:25 PM

Contact tracing apps must be made with privacy at their heart and only keep data as long as necessary, governments have been told.

Countries including the UK are looking to contact tracing technologies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and a possible way to help end lockdown.

As already seen in places like Singapore, this would use Bluetooth to keep an anonymous log of every person an individual has been in close contact with and alert them if one should test positive for Covid-19.

While the technology has been welcomed as one potential solution to ease in a return to normality, it has also been met with concern for the public’s privacy.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has made a number of recommendations to decision-makers, saying a “privacy-by-design” approach – where personal data protections are built into the system by default – could help address the risks.

“Data should be retained only for so long as is necessary to serve the specific purpose for which it was collected,” the OECD’s report says.

It pointed towards a Covid-19 app developed by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health which is designed to store location data only for 30 days.

Governments are urged to consider whether the use of these technologies and the subsequent data-gathering is proportionate, as well as how the data is stored, processed, shared and with whom.

The public should be kept well-informed, with full transparency and accountability on the approaches adopted.

A recent study by Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Medicine said a contact tracing app could help stop the spread of coronavirus but 80% of smartphone owners would need to use it.

The experts, who are advising the Government and the NHS on the development of a UK contact tracing app, said basing an app around symptoms rather than waiting for test results could make a crucial difference to stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a commitment to transparency, the source code for its app will be published and said that data will not be held any longer than is necessary.

READ MORE

International Booker Prize winner announcement postponed due to Covid-19

More on this topic

Here are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethicsHere are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics

Words that soft-pedal wrongdoing are just another form of corruptionWords that soft-pedal wrongdoing are just another form of corruption

Brazil's top court rules against Da Silva's bid to avoid prisonBrazil's top court rules against Da Silva's bid to avoid prison

contact tracingcoronavirusCovid-19technologyTOPIC: Corruption

More in this Section

No guarantees of Covid-19 vaccine but prospects very good, scientist saysNo guarantees of Covid-19 vaccine but prospects very good, scientist says

David Attenborough in plea for world to ‘stop waste and cherish our planet’David Attenborough in plea for world to ‘stop waste and cherish our planet’

Pope’s hopes of no more inequalities in post-coronavirus worldPope’s hopes of no more inequalities in post-coronavirus world

Decision on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release delayed againDecision on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release delayed again


Lifestyle

With another series of The Customer Is Always Right waiting in the wings, host Lucy Alexander hopes the daytime show will encourage more budding entrepreneurs to drive their products forward. Gemma Dunn finds out more.Five minutes with ... Lucy Alexander

When theatre and film-maker Mary Moynihan got Covid-19, she expected she’d be over it in two weeks. She tells Helen O’Callaghan about the setbacks she encountered, how it’s changed her perspective and how her arts background is helping her bounce backCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

The current pandemic of the novel virus, Covid-19, has certainly created a lot of stressful, emotional and unique experiences for most of us.Appliance of Science: Pandemic dreaming

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll makes five picks from the upcoming week's cultural and media offerings.Five TV shows for the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »