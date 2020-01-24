Privacy campaigners criticise launch of facial recognition technology by British police

The decision to allow the UK's Metropolitan Police to begin operational use of live facial recognition has been called a “stain” on the Government’s human rights record by privacy campaigners.

British police announced today it will begin deploying the technology – following a number of trials – to help fight against serious and violent crime, and also to help find missing children and vulnerable people.

However, Silkie Carlo, executive director of UK civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, called for the decision to be reconsidered.

“This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK,” she said.

“It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate. This is a breath-taking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the Home Secretary.

“This move instantly stains the new Government’s human rights record and we urge an immediate reconsideration.”

Police in London will start using the facial recognition cameras “within a month”, The Met said.

Suspects wanted by police or the courts will be on “watchlists”, and if they are spotted by the cameras they will be approached by officers.

Every day our police officers are briefed about suspects they should look out for; live facial recognition improves the effectiveness of this tactic

Trials of the cameras saw them used in locations including the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford and London’s West End.

Scotland Yard say that the public will be aware of the surveillance, with officers handing out leaflets to the public and the cameras in open locations.

Met Police assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “Every day our police officers are briefed about suspects they should look out for; live facial recognition improves the effectiveness of this tactic.

“Similarly if it can help locate missing children or vulnerable adults swiftly, and keep them from harm and exploitation, then we have a duty to deploy the technology to do this.” A camera used during trials at Scotland Yard for the new facial recognition system (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In response, The Information Commissioner’s office said the tech has “potentially significant privacy implications”.

Last year, it urged the Government to create a legal code of practice to ensure the technology was deployed safely.

It said in a statement: “We reiterate our call for Government to introduce a statutory and binding code of practice for LFR as a matter of priority.

“The code will ensure consistency in how police forces use this technology and to improve clarity and foreseeability in its use for the public and police officers alike. We believe it’s important for government to work with regulators, law enforcement, technology providers and communities to support the code.

“Facial recognition remains a high priority for the ICO and the public. We have several ongoing investigations. We will be publishing more about its use by the private sector later this year.”

But Mr Ephgrave said the Met is “in the business of policing by consent” and thinks the force is effectively balancing the right to privacy with crime prevention.

He said: “Everything we do in policing is a balance between common law powers to investigate and prevent crime, and Article eight rights to privacy.

“It’s not just in respect of live facial recognition, it’s in respect of covert operations, stop and search, there’s any number of examples where we have to balance individuals right to privacy against our duty to prevent and deter crime.”

The force claims that the technology has a very low failure rate, with the system only creating a false alert one in every 1,000 times.

However, using a different metric, last year, research from the University of Essex said the tech only had eight correct matches out of 42, across six trials they evaluated.

Campaign group Liberty called the decision a “dangerous, oppressive and completely unjustified move”.

The group’s advocacy director Clare Collier said: “Facial recognition technology gives the State unprecedented power to track and monitor any one of us, destroying our privacy and our free expression.

“Rolling out an oppressive mass surveillance tool that has been rejected by democracies and embraced by oppressive regimes is a dangerous and sinister step, pushing us towards a surveillance state in which our freedom to live our lives free from State interference no longer exists.”

What is facial recognition technology and why is it controversial?

Here’s how the technology works, and why it has proved so controversial.

– How does it work?

Live facial recognition (LFR) technology uses special cameras to scan the structure of faces in a crowd.

The system then creates a digital image and compares the result against a “watch list” made up of pictures of people who have been taken into police custody.

Not everybody on police watch lists is wanted for the purposes of arrest – they can include missing people and other persons of interest.

If a match is found, officers in the area of the cameras are alerted. People stop to look at a board explaining facial recognition technology in use in London’s Leicester Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– How much has it been used?

The Met have used the technology multiple times since 2016, according to the force’s website, including at Notting Hill Carnival in 2016 and 2017, Remembrance Day in 2017, and Port of Hull docks, assisting Humberside Police, in 2018.

They have also undertaken several other trials in and around London since then.

South Wales Police piloted the technology during the week of the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, the first UK force to use it at a large sporting event.

Facial recognition has also been used at a number of privately-owned UK sites, including in shopping centres, museums and conference centres, according to a recent investigation by civil liberties group Big Brother Watch.

– Why is it controversial?

Campaigners say facial recognition breaches citizens’ human rights.

Liberty has said scanning and storing biometric data “as we go about our lives is a gross violation of privacy”.

Big Brother Watch says “the notion of live facial recognition turning citizens into walking ID cards is chilling”.

In response to the Met’s announcement, Big Brother Watch executive director Silkie Carlo said the move “represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK”.

Some campaigners claim the technology will deter people from expressing views in public or going to peaceful protests.

It is also claimed that facial recognition can be unreliable, and is least accurate when it attempts to identify black people, and women.

In its own investigation into the technology, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) concluded that a legal code of practice should be introduced to ensure its safe deployment. Activist Ed Bridges, from Cardiff. lost the world’s first legal challenge over police use of facial recognition technology (PA)

In September last year, a High Court ruling said the use of the technology by South Wales Police had not been unlawful after an activist argued that having his face scanned caused him “distress” and violated his privacy and data protection rights by processing an image taken of him in public.

Ed Bridges, 36, from Cardiff, brought the challenge after claiming his face was scanned while he was doing his Christmas shopping in 2017 and at a peaceful anti-arms protest in 2018.

After the ruling, Mr Bridges said he would appeal against the decision, which is due to be heard in June.

– What do the police say?

Speaking at the Met’s announcement, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the force is “in the business of policing by consent” and thinks it is effectively balancing the right to privacy with crime prevention.

He said: “Everything we do in policing is a balance between common law powers to investigate and prevent crime, and Article 8 rights to privacy.

“It’s not just in respect of live facial recognition, it’s in respect of covert operations, stop and search – there’s any number of examples where we have to balance individuals’ right to privacy against our duty to prevent and deter crime.”