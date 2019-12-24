News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prince Philip looked after ‘very well’ as he spends fourth night in hospital

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 06:27 AM

Britain's Duke of Edinburgh will spend a fourth night in hospital where he is being looked after “very well” for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”.

Prince Philip has been cared for at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London since his planned admission on Friday.

His admittance to the private hospital, which has been treating members of the royal family for decades, was described as a “precautionary measure” by Buckingham Palace.

Media gather outside the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Photographers and TV crews were stationed outside the building on Monday evening as police stood guard and royal protection officers waited in cars.

Asked about the 98-year-old’s health, his eldest son the Prince of Wales told reporters on Monday: “He’s being looked after very well in hospital.

“At the moment that’s all we know.”

During the visit to flood-hit communities in South Yorkshire, Charles added: “When you get to that age things don’t work so well.”

The Prince of Wales meets emergency service personnel during a visit to Fishlake, in South Yorkshire (Nigel Roddis/PA)
The duke, who turned 98 in June, has generally enjoyed good health, appearing to recover well from a planned hip replacement operation in April 2018.

According to reports, his admission follows a spell of ill health – the Sun quoted a royal source saying the duke had a fall recently, while the Mail reported he had been battling a flu-like condition.

Philip escaped with minor injuries after a dramatic car crash near Sandringham in January, but in the past decade has been admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery, bladder infections and a blocked coronary artery.

Philip is known for his “no fuss” approach and is unlikely to receive many visitors while he is being treated at the hospital.

Buckingham Palace would not go into details about Philip’s pre-existing condition, or the nature of his treatment, but there is likely to be concern for the duke among well-wishers given his age.

The duke was not taken by ambulance and was expected to be in hospital for a few days.

Philip’s decision to retire from public duties during 2017 was not health-related, Buckingham Palace said at the time of the announcement.

