Prince Philip involved in car crash near Sandringham Estate

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road accident while driving close to the Sandringham Estate.

Philip, 97, was not injured in the crash on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3pm “following reports of a collision involving two cars”.

A spokesman added that police and ambulance crews attended and two people in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The palace said the duke was seen later by a doctor as a precaution and confirmed he was not injured.

