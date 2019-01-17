NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Prince Philip involved in car crash near Sandringham Estate

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 06:32 PM

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road accident while driving close to the Sandringham Estate.

Philip, 97, was not injured in the crash on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3pm “following reports of a collision involving two cars”.

A spokesman added that police and ambulance crews attended and two people in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The palace said the duke was seen later by a doctor as a precaution and confirmed he was not injured.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Duke of EdinburghPhilipSandringham

Related Articles

Meghan visits women’s charity as she celebrates becoming patron

Thomas Markle urges Meghan to contact him after months of silence

Royal brothers and wives to spend Christmas with the Queen

Copy cats Kate and Meghan prove a fashion match

More in this Section

World needs to reduce red meat and sugar consumption by half to safeguard planet

‘Managerialism’ damaging teachers’ mental health – study

Labour warns Theresa May to rule out no-deal if she wants Brexit talks

‘Planetary health diet’ could avert premature deaths and safeguard the Earth


Lifestyle

How to take an active interest in your children’s online lives

Is kindness key to good health?

When it’s the right time to say goodbye?

Tric Kearney: 'Internet shopping and I are finished'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »