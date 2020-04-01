Prince Charles praises ‘remarkable NHS’ in first appearance since Covid-19 diagnosis

Prince Charles has delivered a message of hope to the nation in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, saying “end it will” and praising the “remarkable NHS” as its staff “battle heroically to save lives”.

The Prince of Wales made his first appearance since coming out of self-isolation, following his Covid-19 diagnosis, to record the video message in support of the charity Age UK which he represents as patron.

The heir to the throne also spoke about the nation’s shared experience of living with the virus, saying it was a “strange, frustrating and often distressing experience” when people were separated from loved ones.

In his video message, posted on royal websites and social media, Charles said: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

In the footage recorded on Tuesday morning by staff at Birkhall, the prince’s home in Scotland, Charles went on to say: “And at a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud.”

On Monday, Clarence House announced the 71-year-old prince, who developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend of March 21/22, had completed his period of isolation at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.