Prince Charles out of self-isolation following Covid-19 diagnosis

The Prince of Wales, who tested positive for coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms, is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House has said.

Charles, 71, had developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and self-isolated at his Scottish home of Birkhall for seven days after receiving the positive test result last Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who is also at Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”