News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Prince Andrew’s charity trust found in breach of rules over £355k payments

Prince Andrew’s charity trust found in breach of rules over £355k payments
Prince Andrew's legal team is in the midst of a war of words with American prosecutors over his availability to answer questions about his former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 02:35 PM

The Charity Commission in the UK has ruled that Prince Andrew’s trust was in breach of rules over payments of £355,000 (€399,000) to a former trustee.

Andrew’s charitable body allowed the former trustee to work as a director for a fee for three of its subsidiary companies – in breach of rules.

The Charity Commission announcement comes as a war of words raged between Andrew’s legal team and American prosecutors over his availability to answer questions about his former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Helen Earner, director of operations at the Charity Commission, said: “Charity is special – with unpaid trusteeship a defining characteristic of the sector.

“By allowing the payment of a trustee via its subsidiaries, the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust breached charity law, and by insufficiently managing the resulting conflict of interest from this payment the trustees did not demonstrate the behaviour expected of them.

“We’re glad that concerns we identified are now resolved, after the charity acted quickly and efficiently to rectify these matters. The recovered funds will now go towards the causes intended, and we will continue to work with the trustees as they wind up the charity.”

The Charity Commission said in a statement: “The former trustee was an employee of the Duke of York’s household, and from April 2015 to January 2020 undertook work for the trading subsidiaries.

“The Duke of York’s household was then reimbursed for a proportion of this employee’s time by the subsidiaries after the year end. These payments totalled £355,297.”

The duke’s household has since paid back the money to the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust – which supported Andrew’s charitable work.

The trust has also notified the commission of its intention to wind up, with the remaining funds being distributed to other charities.

Trustees cannot be paid to act as directors of a subsidiary company, unless there is authority from the charity’s governing document or the payments are authorised by the commission or the court – none of which were in place at the trust.

READ MORE

Epstein probe chief: Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiry

More on this topic

Epstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiryEpstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiry

Epstein probe chief: Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiryEpstein probe chief: Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiry

‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Prince Andrew testimony in Epstein probe’

Queen Elizabeth II pictured riding pony in first public appearance since lockdown beganQueen Elizabeth II pictured riding pony in first public appearance since lockdown began


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Prince AndrewJeffrey EpsteinTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Young people likely to follow guidance if messages are from celebrities – expertYoung people likely to follow guidance if messages are from celebrities – expert

Neo-Nazi terrorist group ‘diehards’ jailed for National Action membershipNeo-Nazi terrorist group ‘diehards’ jailed for National Action membership

Supermodel Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasionSupermodel Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasion

Father of missing student nurse wants Madeleine McCann suspect questionedFather of missing student nurse wants Madeleine McCann suspect questioned


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »