News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Prince Andrew’s accuser claims ‘there’s only one of us telling the truth’

Prince Andrew’s accuser claims ‘there’s only one of us telling the truth’
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 07:52 PM

A woman who claims she was forced into sex with Prince Andrew has told the BBC “only one of them is telling the truth” about the alleged incident.

The BBC’s Panorama programme released a teaser on Twitter of its upcoming episode which features an interview with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old.

“It was a really scary time in my life,” Ms Giuffre, previously known as Virginia Roberts, says in the teaser.

“He knows what happened, I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth.”

The hour-long episode, titled The Prince And The Epstein Scandal, will be screened on BBC1 on Monday evening.

Ms Giuffre alleges the duke slept with her on three separate occasions. The duke denies the allegations.

It follows Andrew’s attempt to defend himself against Ms Giuffre’s accusations and explain his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein during an interview on BBC’s Newsnight which was branded a “car crash”.

In the interview, the duke denied Ms Giuffre’s claims and said an alleged encounter with her in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Ms Giuffre alleged the duke sweated heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

During the interview, Andrew said he had a medical condition at the time, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, which meant he did not sweat.

The duke has withdrawn from public duties after he was widely criticised for failing to show remorse for his friendship with Epstein, or empathy for the alleged victims during his television appearance.

He has resigned from a large number of patronages, and seen organisations he was once involved with sever ties.

Ms Giuffre has claimed in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17, below the state’s age of consent.

READ MORE

Katie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells court

Her allegations, which Andrew strenuously denies, were struck from US civil court records in 2015 after a judge said they were “immaterial and impertinent”.

Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations “false and without any foundation”, stating: “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors by the duke was “categorically untrue”.

Ms Giuffre has criticised the Metropolitan Police for failing to investigate her allegations.

The Met said it stands by its decision not to investigate claims by the duke’s accuser, and added that officers had spoken to other law enforcement agencies but have “not received a formal request asking for assistance”.

It said it reviewed its previous decision that it was “not the appropriate authority to conduct inquiries in these circumstances” following Epstein’s death in August, and that its position remained unchanged.

Epstein killed himself in August in a New York prison while he was being held on sex trafficking charges.

READ MORE

President Trump travels to Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

More on this topic

BBC extends Panorama episode featuring interview with Prince Andrew’s accuserBBC extends Panorama episode featuring interview with Prince Andrew’s accuser

Queen of England to welcome Donald Trump back to Buckingham Palace but no invite for AndrewQueen of England to welcome Donald Trump back to Buckingham Palace but no invite for Andrew

What are the legal implications of Andrew’s offer to make a statement?What are the legal implications of Andrew’s offer to make a statement?

Prince Andrew thought to have cancelled Middle East trip as backlash continuesPrince Andrew thought to have cancelled Middle East trip as backlash continues

Duke of YorkJeffrey EpsteinRoyalsVirginia RobertsTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Katie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells courtKatie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells court

Tory candidate told Sikh politician he was ‘talking through his turban’Tory candidate told Sikh politician he was ‘talking through his turban’

Hillsborough police chief Duckenfield cleared over deaths of 95 Liverpool fansHillsborough police chief Duckenfield cleared over deaths of 95 Liverpool fans

Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister, says Lib Dem leaderBoris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister, says Lib Dem leader


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »