News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Prince Andrew seen for first time after stepping down from royal duties

Prince Andrew seen for first time after stepping down from royal duties
By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Prince Andrew has been seen in public for the first time after his dramatic decision to step down from official royal duties.

Andrew, who quit his life as a working royal on Wednesday evening over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was pictured leaving Royal Lodge in Berkshire.

The Duke of York, dressed in a suit and tie, gave a wave as he drove away from his family home in Windsor Great Park.

The Duke of York leaves his home in Windsor the day after he stepped back from royal duties (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Duke of York leaves his home in Windsor the day after he stepped back from royal duties (Steve Parsons/PA)

In the aftermath of the Queen’s second son announcing he would step down from public duties for the “foreseeable future”, a US lawyer representing some of Epstein’s alleged victims has raised the possibility of questioning the duke under oath over his relationship with Epstein.

Discussing how Andrew could become involved in any legal process, Lisa Bloom said that, as an attorney, she had “the right” to seek a statement from individuals she deemed to have “relevant information”.

The Duke is to continue working on his flagship project Pitch@Palace but will do so privately without the support of Buckingham Palace.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said on Thursday: “He will continue to work on Pitch but will look at how to do that outside and entirely separate from the palace.”

It is thought the duke will not have any involvement with the dozens of charities, organisations and military units he is associated with.

READ MORE

Rachel Riley defends editing photo of Jeremy Corbyn at apartheid rally

More on this topic

Prince Andrew ‘must cooperate’ with investigators over Epstein – victims’ lawyerPrince Andrew ‘must cooperate’ with investigators over Epstein – victims’ lawyer

Prince Andrew given permission by Queen to step aside from public dutiesPrince Andrew given permission by Queen to step aside from public duties

TripAdvisor suspends reviews of Pizza Express restaurant cited by Prince AndrewTripAdvisor suspends reviews of Pizza Express restaurant cited by Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘met in early 1990s not 1999’Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘met in early 1990s not 1999’

AndrewBTCharlesDuke of YorkEpsteinGloria AllredLisa BloomTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Pro-Beijing party urges voters to ‘kick out the black force’ in Hong Kong pollPro-Beijing party urges voters to ‘kick out the black force’ in Hong Kong poll

Democrats squabble over healthcare in latest primary debateDemocrats squabble over healthcare in latest primary debate

Salmond to appear in court on sexual assault and attempted rape chargesSalmond to appear in court on sexual assault and attempted rape charges

Smoke shrouds Sydney as fires continueSmoke shrouds Sydney as fires continue


Lifestyle

As Darina Allen marks 21 years of writing for The Irish Examiner, she talks to Ciara McDonnell about her amazing career.Darina Allen: you have to be aware of the impact you are making

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »