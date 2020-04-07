News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19

By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 05:40 PM

Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she had sex with Prince Andrew, has revealed she is being tested for Covid-19 after displaying virus symptoms.

Ms Giuffre tweeted a pictured of herself from what appeared to be a hospital or clinic bed and said she was frightened and had a cough, temperature and problems breathing.

Ms Giuffre said in the social media post: “I’m so scared right now, having trouble breathing, fever & cough. Getting tested for Covid-19 praying it’s not positive.”

In the past, she has urged Andrew to come forward and be interviewed by FBI and US prosecutors about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left

“horrified and ashamed” after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

She alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.

The duke categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

Andrew strongly denies the allegations made by Ms Giuffre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
American authorities still investigating Epstein, who killed himself in jail while facing sex trafficking charges, want to interview the English queen’s son.

US lawyer Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein inquiry, said in March: “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to co-operate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation and our office is considering its options.”

The duke stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Epstein.

Following the interview, he was accused of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier, and empathy with his victims.

Duke of YorkRoyalcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus