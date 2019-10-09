News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Presidential candidate Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached

Presidential candidate Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 09:55 PM

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own re-election.

Mr Biden made the remarks as part of a blistering 25-minute campaign speech in New Hampshire.

He said Mr Trump is “shooting holes in the Constitution” by asking foreign powers to interfere in the 2020 election and then refusing to co-operate with a resulting House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.

“This is a president who has decided this nation doesn’t have the tools, the power, the political will” to punish bad behaviour, Mr Biden said.

“He’s not just testing us. He’s laughing at us.”

Mr Trump quickly shot back in a tweet that it was “so pathetic” to see Mr Biden calling for his impeachment.

The president maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

Mr Trump, in a July phone call to Ukraine’s leader, had asked for “a favour” of investigating Mr Biden and his son Hunter.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have begun impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump based on a rough transcript of the July 25 telephone call.

Mr Trump maintains his unfounded assertions that Mr Biden, as vice president, used his office to protect his son from corruption investigations in Ukraine.

Mr Biden on Wednesday again called those theories “lies” and said Mr Trump was peddling them because he fears facing Mr Biden in a general election.

“We’re not going to let Donald Trump pick the Democratic nominee for president,” Mr Biden said.

“I’m not going to let him get away with it. He’s picked a fight with the wrong guy.”

READ MORE

EU Parliament chief accused of ‘interfering’ after Brexit meeting with Speaker

More on this topic

Boris Johnson asks Donald Trump to drop immunity for US hit-and-run suspectBoris Johnson asks Donald Trump to drop immunity for US hit-and-run suspect

Rihanna lambasts ‘mentally ill’ Donald Trump over US gun controlRihanna lambasts ‘mentally ill’ Donald Trump over US gun control

Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses although revenue increasesDonald Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses although revenue increases

US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by US State DepartmentUS envoy barred from impeachment hearing by US State Department

impeachmentTrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Michel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit dealMichel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit deal

Turkish offensive into Syria under way, says ErdoganTurkish offensive into Syria under way, says Erdogan

Inquest into collapse and death of British soldier on march hears how colleague feared he was going to die as well Inquest into collapse and death of British soldier on march hears how colleague feared he was going to die as well

British Labour leader Jermey Corbyn announces plans to create 67,000 jobs in ‘green industrial revolution’British Labour leader Jermey Corbyn announces plans to create 67,000 jobs in ‘green industrial revolution’


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »