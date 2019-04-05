NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Presidential candidate challenges Ukraine leader to drug test

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 09:32 AM

Ukraine’s presidential candidates have taken alcohol and drug tests before a run-off vote.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a popular comedian who left President Petro Poroshenko far behind in Sunday’s first round, had challenged the incumbent to take the test.

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko takes a blood test in Kiev (Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential Press Service Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Poroshenko took the test on Friday at Kiev Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the country’s biggest arena where the two rivals are set to have their debate two days before the April 21 run-off.

Mr Zelenskiy took the test at another lab, saying he does not trust the one at the sports arena.

Mr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV series about a teacher who becomes president after a video of him denouncing corruption goes viral, has made the fight against corruption the focus of his campaign.

He won 30% of Sunday’s vote, while Mr Poroshenko got 16%.

- Press Association

