President Trump urges public to relax and stop hoarding

President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.

President Trump’s message came as many supermarket shelves across the country were picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.

President Trump said at a White House briefing that shops are working to keep up with demand, but added “there’s no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials.

Richard Ashworth, @Walgreens: "We're happy to stand in here and help in communities all across America ... We look forward to partnering with the CDC, the Administration, HHS, and the task force, and specifically to the Vice President, who’s doing such a fantastic job." pic.twitter.com/eRmpiw15Lr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2020

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax” because “it all will pass,” the president said, adding: “Can you buy a little bit less, please?”

President Trump held a call earlier on Sunday with the officials from the nation’s leading grocery outlets.

He said he was told the stores are stocking up even more than they would around Christmas time.