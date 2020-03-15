News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

President Trump urges public to relax and stop hoarding

President Trump urges public to relax and stop hoarding
Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 09:47 PM

President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.

President Trump’s message came as many supermarket shelves across the country were picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.

President Trump said at a White House briefing that shops are working to keep up with demand, but added “there’s no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials.

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax” because “it all will pass,” the president said, adding: “Can you buy a little bit less, please?”

President Trump held a call earlier on Sunday with the officials from the nation’s leading grocery outlets.

He said he was told the stores are stocking up even more than they would around Christmas time.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Fresh restrictions and border closures announced in bid to slow virus spreadFresh restrictions and border closures announced in bid to slow virus spread

UK Health Secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four monthsUK Health Secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

Global shutdown as battle rages to contain cornovirusGlobal shutdown as battle rages to contain cornovirus

Countries around the world announce more virus restrictionsCountries around the world announce more virus restrictions


Lifestyle

Phone scams are becoming increasingly common, but there's a lot you can do to protect yourself, says Rowena Walsh.Card scammers: Hang up on phone fraudsters

On this St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend, we have a lot to be proud of in Ireland, says Melanie Mullan.Home for the holidays: The very best our little country has to offer

In honour of Lá Fhéile Pádraig.Darina Allen: A feast of Ballymaloe's traditional Irish dishes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »