President Trump travels to Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

President Donald Trump has made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with US troops on Thanksgiving.

President Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30pm local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground.

Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.

This Thanksgiving, we are thankful to all who wear our Nation's uniform, allowing us to celebrate in safety and peace. pic.twitter.com/OSExmXwqdH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2019

The visit comes more than two months after President Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban following a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

The trip comes at a pivotal moment in the Trump presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.

The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night — their first to an active conflict zone.

Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.